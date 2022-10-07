CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s Friday and Cleveland post-season baseball spirit is in the air!

It’s not too late to join in the fun.

Tickets to the first game of the Cleveland Guardians Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field are still available.

Ticket prices range from $69-$264. More information can be found, here.

The opening pitch is at 12:07 p.m.

Game 2 of the series has sold out, but a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets will now be sold for $35.

Tickets for Game 3 (if necessary) are also still available.