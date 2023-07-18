(WJW) – An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for sensitive groups until midnight Tuesday night. This is due to more smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

The good news though is that more comfortable air will move in on Tuesday.

Humidity falls with mostly sunny skies and improved air quality later in the day.

A mix of sun and clouds with a bit of lingering haze from the wildfire smoke early on.

There is a small chance of a lingering storm closer to the OH/PA line later this afternoon.

The next big chance for rain/storms: Thursday late.

No long-term signs of above-normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The last sunset in the 9 o’clock hour for this year is behind us:

