(WJW) – It’s the kind of money that convinces even the most skeptical of us to play. (Someone has to win, right?)

Well this week, both jackpots are whoppers.

The Powerball drawing is Saturday night and it has a $875 million jackpot.

That’s $452.2 million with the cash option.

You can watch the drawing here.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Wednesday’s numbers were 23-35-45-66-67 and the Powerball was 20.

Tickets are $2 apiece.

Mega Millions rolled last night when no one matched all 6 numbers Friday night.

They were 10-24-48-51-66 and the Mega Ball was 15.

It’s a cool $640 million for Tuesday’s drawing. The next numbers will be pulled at 11 p.m. on July 18.

The cash option is $328 million.

The combined jackpots are now $1.5 billion.