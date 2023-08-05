(WJW) – Another Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday night, leaving hopeful participants empty-handed once again as no one managed to match all six numbers.

The numbers drawn for the latest drawing were 11, 30, 45, 52, 56, and the gold Mega Ball was 20.

The jackpot has surged to an astonishing $1.55 billion for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday night.

This marks a total of 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, with the last Mega Millions jackpot winner on April 18.

The lump sum is estimated to be around $757.2 million on Tuesday.

The next Mega Millions® drawing on Tuesday, August 8, will flirt with the game’s record jackpot of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot stand at 1 in 302.6 million.

Participants must match the numbers on all five white balls and the separate mega ball to claim the grand prize. Tickets cost $2.