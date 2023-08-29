[Editor’s Note: In the video player above the FOX 8 I-Team looks into delays getting help in Cleveland after the power went out.]

(WJW) – Many in Northeast Ohio are likely feeling relief to have their power back on, but five days after severe storms ripped through Northeast Ohio, a couple thousand First Energy customers are still waiting for their electricity to come back on.

For the past several days, crews have worked around the clock after severe storms and multiple tornadoes were confirmed.

At the height of the storms, First Energy reported that 466,000 customers in Ohio and Pennsylvania were without power.

As of Tuesday morning, about 2,000 in Northeast Ohio were still waiting for their power to be restored.

The majority of the outages are located in Lake County. According to First Energy, some customers may not have power restored until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Previously the latest estimated restoration times posted by First Energy were 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can find the latest estimates specific to your location, here.