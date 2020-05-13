Still looking for your stimulus money? You have to sign up by noon today

(WJW) – If you still have not received your coronavirus stimulus money, you have until noon Wednesday to make sure the IRS has your information.

Click here for ‘Get my payment’

You’ll need to make sure the IRS has your direct deposit information.

If you miss the deadline, you’ll still get your payment, but it will take longer.

Paper checks might not arrive until June.

People earning less than $75,000 in individual adjusted gross income are generally eligible for a $1,200 relief payment.

For most people, the payments were automatic.

Click here to see if the IRS has your information.