1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Wednesday, May 13 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Still looking for your stimulus money? You have to sign up by noon today

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – If you still have not received your coronavirus stimulus money, you have until noon Wednesday to make sure the IRS has your information.

Click here for ‘Get my payment’

You’ll need to make sure the IRS has your direct deposit information.

If you miss the deadline, you’ll still get your payment, but it will take longer. 

Paper checks might not arrive until June.

People earning less than $75,000 in individual adjusted gross income are generally eligible for a $1,200 relief payment. 

For most people, the payments were automatic.

Click here to see if the IRS has your information.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral