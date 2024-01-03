Editor’s Note: The video above is about unusual animals spotted in Ohio.

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people who have live-cut Christmas trees to donate them.

ODNR uses them for Ohio’s wildlife.

Christmas trees are bundled together and weighed down to create fish habitats in public and private waters in Ohio.

Decomposing trees feed zooplankton, ODNR says, which provides food for aquatic invertebrates and also attracts larger fish.

Sunken trees provide a habitat for many baitfish, which in turn attract sport fish.

Live-cut Christmas trees can also be used in wildlife-friendly brush piles that provide habitat for songbirds, including cardinals, chickadees, titmice, nuthatches and wrens.

Brush piles can also provide critical shelter for overwintering insects like bees and butterflies.

Here’s a list of places to donate trees:

Northeast Ohio

The Mahoning County Green Team collects trees at designated drop-off sites until Jan. 31, 2024. Cut trees are used for fish and wildlife habitat in partnership with ODNR.

Southeast Ohio

The City of Chillicothe picks up trees for residents with regular curbside garbage service between January 2 and 31, 2024. The trees will be repurposed for fish and wildlife habitats in partnership with ODNR.

Lawrence County residents can drop their trees at designated locations for collection by Wayne National Forest staff. The trees will be used for fish structure in coordination with the Division of Wildlife.

Southwest Ohio

Caesar Creek State Park, 8570 E. State Route 73, Waynesville. Drop off your undecorated tree at the North Pool Boat Ramp until Jan. 21, 2024.

ODNR asks that all trees are free of tinsel, garland, lights and ornaments.