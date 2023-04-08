CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following Friday’s home opener loss, Cleveland Guardians Gold Glove winner Steven Kwan met with fans Saturday morning for something close to his heart.

Posted up at the Guardians team shop at Progressive Field, the 25-year-old outfielder signed Guardians Chess Club T-shirts made by Homage for the first 100 people in line.

Kwan, a known chess fan who has even taken on chess players from Cleveland’s John Marshall High School, started the team chess club last year. And now, everyone can get a club shirt.

“Chess is a huge passion of mine, and I’ve been extremely fortunate to play against some of the best that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has to offer over the last year,” Kwan said in a statement. “I’m excited to partner with Homage to create the official Guardians Chess Club shirt and continue to share my passion for the game with the entire Cleveland community.”

Along with getting their shirt signed, fans also had the opportunity to play chess Saturday. But don’t worry, Kwan and the rest of the Guardians are getting back to baseball at 6:10 p.m., taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Some of the proceeds from shirt sales go to help CMSD chess teams. Take a look at the shirt right here.