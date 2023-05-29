(WJW) – Grace Warrior is just 2 years old, but as the granddaughter of Steve Irwin, she has a bit of a legacy to follow.

Her uncle, Robert Irwin, is making sure his niece learns the ropes of the family business.

He posted a video over the weekend of him feeding an alligator as his sister Bindi and her daughter Grace Warrior watched.

The video shows Bindi holding Grace as the toddler counts out loud.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) Robert Irwin, Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin pose for a photo at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 09, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

“Grace is counting the alligators,” Robert says.

“They’re really sweet,” he says about the alligators. “My dad [Steve Irwin] called them frogs with shark teeth because that’s pretty much what they are,” he added.

“Grace, what did you think?” Robert asked his niece.

“Love you, Daisy,” she replied.