(WJW) – Steve and Marjorie Harvey, the beloved TV host and his wife, are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary in style.

The couple shared glimpses of their anniversary photo shoot in Lake Como, Italy on their Instagram pages.

Marjorie posted a heartwarming video of the couple enjoying their time together, accompanied by the romantic song “ICU” by Coco Jones.

Steve shared the same video.

“Still going strong,” he wrote.

The couple showcased their impeccable fashion sense, with Steve wearing a custom gold tweed blazer by Dolce & Gabbana and Marjorie stunning in a backless YSL gown with a thigh-high slit and a fur-trimmed cape, according to stylist Elly Karamoh.

The Harveys tied the knot in 2007.

They have seven children and seven grandchildren.