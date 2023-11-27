(WJW) – Steve Harvey was honored with a television icon award over the weekend, and his acceptance speech is getting a lot of attention.

Steve Harvey, 66, was honored with The Television Icon Award at theGrio Awards Saturday.

He dedicated his acceptance speech and the award to his wife of 16 years, Marjorie Harvey.

“That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires,” Harvey said to the audience.

“Eighty-five percent of what y’all up here talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there,” he said.

“I love you Marjorie Harvey,” he closed. “I appreciate you riding with me.”

The ceremony also celebrated Mariah Carey, Don Cheadle, Misty Copeland, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy.