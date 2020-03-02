Stepmother arrested on murder charges in disappearance of 11-year-old Colorado boy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)— The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Leticia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and is being held without bond. She is facing charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased body and tampering with physical evidence.

Leticia will be extradited back to Colorado. Authorities called him a runaway when they first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.

(Photo Credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Leticia said she last saw Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.

On February 12, KDVR reporter Nicole Fierro spoke with Leticia, who issued a statement.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video