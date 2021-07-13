Step-by-step guide to file for unemployment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says filing for unemployment can be done more quickly online and they offer a step-by-step guide to get you started.

Found on their website, the guide says you can file for unemployment as soon as you become unemployed and it must be through no fault of your own.

Read more tips, as well as a list of what you’ll need to file here:

To apply online, click here. If you don’t have access to a computer, you can apply by calling 877-644-6562. Call center hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You cannot apply for unemployment benefits in person.