Stella Artois starts $6,000 giveaway for servers, inspired by $3,000 tip left at Nighttown

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — One anonymous local tipper has inspired a nationwide contest.

After hearing about a $3,000 tip left on a bill for one $7 Stella Artois at the Nighttown restaurant in Cleveland Heights, the beer company has decided to continue helping out those in the service industry during this tough time.

Dubbed the Unsung Hero Giveaway, the company is giving away $6,000 to one lucky 21+ service industry worker.

To nominate a deserving person, tag them in a post on Facebook or Twitter along with the hashtag #StellaUnsungHeroGiveaway, and also follow Stella Artois. People can nominate their favorite bartenders and servers through 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

Find out more about the contest right here.

Supporting restaurants with a Stella in hand… We’ll raise a chalice to that!



We’re pouring it forward. Tag a restaurant worker 21+ who deserves a tip in this man's honor with #StellaUnsungHeroGiveaway. We'll give $6K to 1 lucky winner. Rules in bio. https://t.co/FVQid0JaiR — Stella Artois (@StellaArtois) November 24, 2020

