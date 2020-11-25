CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — One anonymous local tipper has inspired a nationwide contest.
After hearing about a $3,000 tip left on a bill for one $7 Stella Artois at the Nighttown restaurant in Cleveland Heights, the beer company has decided to continue helping out those in the service industry during this tough time.
Dubbed the Unsung Hero Giveaway, the company is giving away $6,000 to one lucky 21+ service industry worker.
To nominate a deserving person, tag them in a post on Facebook or Twitter along with the hashtag #StellaUnsungHeroGiveaway, and also follow Stella Artois. People can nominate their favorite bartenders and servers through 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Find out more about the contest right here.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- ‘Viral shedding’: What is it and when are people with COVID-19 most infectious?
- Stella Artois starts $6,000 giveaway for servers, inspired by $3,000 tip left at Nighttown
- Alabama tops College Football Playoff rankings; Ohio State fourth
- California inmates tied to ‘staggering’ jobless aid scam worth over $140 million
- SC congressman hoping Biden administration can bring Americans together