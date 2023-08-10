*Above video is a previous story about Browns camp opening day for fans*

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Browns fans can expect to see many starters on the field for Friday night’s preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium, unlike the HOF Game when back-ups and new players trying to make the roster started.

“We’ll play the majority of our starters in this game,” said Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. “Deshaun (Watson) will play in this game. We’ll see if it’s one or two series. we’ll kind of be playing that one by ear.”

While talking to the media in Berea Wednesday, Stefanski was asked if the majority of starters will play including Myles Garret and Nick Chubb.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into the specifics. Everybody, if they’re able, will be in uniform,” Stefanski said.

Quarterback DeShaun Watson was asked during media Q & A how much playing time he’d like to have when the Browns host the Washington Commanders 7:30 p.m. Friday on the shores of Lake Erie.

“It doesn’t even matter to me. I’m a competitor. So however long he wants us to play,” Watson said. “I’m going to go out there and compete for that length of time and we see what happens.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 11: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo #45 of the Houston Texans seen here last season, joined the Cleveland Browns for the 2023 season. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

There’s been a lot of talk during training camp and now the preseason about Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and the freedom defensive ends, like Cleveland’s first-year player Ogbo Okoronkwo will have to use their pass rushing instincts.

“Just being able to get off the ball every play. No reading, just attack. Everything is attack and react,” Okoronkwo said. “So you basically just get off the ball and from there you play. So, it’s been really fun.”

Okoronkwo, who played for the Houston Texans last season, said he’s looking forward to running onto the field at Cleveland Browns Stadium for the first time as a Browns player.

“I’m excited. I’m ready to see the stadium, how loud it can get. I’ve heard a lot of good things, so I’m excited,” Okoronkwo said.

The Browns won their first preseason game by defeating the New York Jets in Canton 21-16.

This will be Washington’s first preseason game this year.

