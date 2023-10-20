**Above video shows a unique way a Browns fan is keeping track of how many QBs have started for the team since 1999*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced Friday but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not naming a starting quarterback at this time for Sunday’s game when the Browns (3-2) battle the Colts (3-3) 1 p.m. in Indianapolis.

Watson missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury and during that span, he practiced for the first time Thursday which means if he plays Sunday he’ll have only practiced a couple of times before Sunday’s game.

*FOX 8 photo: Deshaun Watson practiced Thursday and Friday in Berea*

Sunday’s road game is part of a stretch when the Browns play five of their next seven games on the road.