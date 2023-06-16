(WJW) – FOX 8 anchor Stefani Schaefer had a prayer answered this week.

Friday morning, she returned to FOX 8.

Stefani was seriously injured in a home improvement accident in May that left her in a wheelchair.

“Turns out, I completely – 100% tore my entire hamstring straight off of my pelvic bone,” Stefani shared about her injury last month. “(Called a Complete Avulsion Tear). This is such a rare injury that there are only a few doctors in the country who do this delicate and tricky surgery.”

Stefani had surgery and has been in a wheelchair since.

Photo courtesy Stefani Schaefer

“I am unable to walk or have any weight bearing on my right leg for six weeks to two months or quite possibly much longer,” she shared. “I am also unable to sit normally, except for if I sit on my left hip because of the incision location and all of the repair that is in my right pelvic back area. This will be a long, painful and slow process to begin walking again.”

In another post, Stefani thanked the staff at all the healthcare facilities where she received treatment.

“My little guardian angels surrounding me over these last three weeks and giving me such wonderful care! You are all in the profession you were BORN to be in! ❤️” she shared.

“Through all of this, I am very very anxious to get back to work. I miss being with my Fox 8 family so much… and I miss all of YOU so much! I am also unable to drive for several weeks/months and we are just figuring out how I would be able to get up on the anchor set at work and be in a protected and safe situation considering I can only use a wheelchair and crutches. I am doing everything I can to get back on the air on Fox 8,” Stefani said in May.

Now that time has finally come.

Stefani returned to FOX 8 Friday to anchor at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

We’re so glad to have you back!