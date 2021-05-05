Steelers player sentenced following Willoughby Hills arrest

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Pittsburgh Steelers player Justin Layne entered a guilty plea on a reduced charge following his arrest last month.

Layne was arrested on April 23.

According to Willoughby Hills police, an officer was conducting a traffic enforcement operation and stopped a Dodge Charger traveling through a 60 mph zone at 89 mph.

Layne, 23, who is from Cleveland was identified as the driver.

Police say Layne had a suspended license and also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a failure to appear on a traffic violation in another community.

A search of the car found a loaded Glock 9 mm pistol in the center console, police said.

Layne is not a licensed concealed carry permit holder in Ohio.

Layne was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, which is a felony.

However, in a plea hearing on Wednesday, the charge was reduced to possessing criminal tools.

He entered a guilty plea and the other charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to a fine, 180 days in jail suspended, he’ll be on probation for 6 months and is required to take a gun safety course.