Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will not play vs. Browns Sunday; Mason Rudolph will start

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ben Roethlisberger will not play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports that Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says he will start Mason Rudolph while Roethlisberger rests.
Nov. 14, 2019, Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett were involved in a brawl in Cleveland. Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, and in the final few seconds of the game, Garrett hit Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.
Garrett was suspended following the brawl and was later reinstated. Rudolph denied the allegations.
If the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns end their playoff drought dating back to 2002.
If Cleveland falls to Pittsburgh on Sunday, the path to the postseason is left to chance and is a lot more risky. Cleveland would need Indianapolis to lose to the one-win Jaguars. The Browns could also get in if the Titans lose to the Texans, the Bengals lose to the Ravens or the Bills lose to the Dolphins.
Cleveland sits in the seventh seed in the latest AFC playoff picture behind Miami and Baltimore.
