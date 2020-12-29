Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will not play vs. Browns Sunday; Mason Rudolph will start

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ben Roethlisberger will not play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reports that Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says he will start Mason Rudolph while Roethlisberger rests.

Mike Tomlin says Ben Roethlisberger will NOT play this week. It'll be Mason Rudolph vs. Browns.



"There's one bye available in the single-elimination tournament … that being said, given an opportunity to airmail a player or two to the postseason" … they'll take it. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 29, 2020

Mike Tomlin says they may also rest more starters, but will only acknowledge right now that Ben Roethlisberger will not play vs. Browns. Positional health will dictate who else gets a rest. May go more rotational at other spots than fully sitting other players. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 29, 2020

Nov. 14, 2019, Rudolph and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett were involved in a brawl in Cleveland. Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, and in the final few seconds of the game, Garrett hit Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Garrett was suspended following the brawl and was later reinstated. Rudolph denied the allegations.

Mike Tomlin on Mason Rudolph going back to Cleveland: "I haven't had an opportunity to talk to him about it, but I'm sure he's excited about the opportunity to start." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 29, 2020

If the Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns end their playoff drought dating back to 2002.

If Cleveland falls to Pittsburgh on Sunday, the path to the postseason is left to chance and is a lot more risky. Cleveland would need Indianapolis to lose to the one-win Jaguars. The Browns could also get in if the Titans lose to the Texans, the Bengals lose to the Ravens or the Bills lose to the Dolphins.

Cleveland sits in the seventh seed in the latest AFC playoff picture behind Miami and Baltimore.

