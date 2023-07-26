(WJW) Steamy to stormy!

It will be a quiet and muggy start to your Wednesday.

We’ll kick off the day with plenty of sunshine.

It’s all about the heat, highs temperatures will be around 90° today. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel more like the mid 90’s.

There is a chance of a localized shower or storm this afternoon, as a warm front lifts through, and then a more active night ahead.

Parts of our area are under an Enhanced and Slight Risk for late this evening into Thursday.

The timeframe, right now, looks like a line will move through our area from 8 p.m. -2 a.m. from west to east. Damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding are the major risks. An isolated tornado risk is also possible.

Heat indices over the next couple of days could come close to 100° at times. Stay cool and hydrated!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.