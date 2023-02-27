(WJW) – Rain moves in from the west by mid-morning. We will see steady rain by midday with winds picking up.

Steady cold rain late morning, and temperatures hover around the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. Wind could gust 30 miles per hour.

Today’s futurecast:

Rainfall today:

Wednesdays’ temps rise again briefly. Once again a wide range of temps expected from the north (upper 50’s) to near 70 in the south.

WATCHING FRIDAY: This time it looks like we’ll be on the colder side of this next system. It’s possible we’ll have our first measurable snow event in March. Looking like we’ll get more snow from this system alone than all of February.

Stay tuned, track and timing WILL change as we fine-tune the forecast as it gets closer.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook late last week. More to come in the days ahead.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:

Snowfall over the last 10 years through February 15th. Only 3 other winters had less snow.

A look at snowfall vs normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter:

No ice currently reported on Lake Erie.

