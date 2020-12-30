‘Stay safe and healthy Cleveland’: Flannery’s Pub temporarily closes for the winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Flannery’s Pub in downtown Cleveland has closed for the winter.
According to a Facebook post, Flannery’s, located on the corner of East 4th Street and Prospect Avenue, temporarily closed Monday.
“Stay safe and healthy Cleveland – we sill see you in March 2021,” the post states.
According to the pub’s Facebook page, Flannery’s has been a landmark in Cleveland since 1997.
