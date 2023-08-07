(WJW) – Swimmers are being warned to stay out of parts of Lake Erie from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, a Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, and Lorain Counties. The advisory is in effect from the evening of Monday, August 7 to the evening of Tuesday, August 8.

According to the alert, wind and wave action could make for a high risk of rip currents. The currents can quickly carry swimmers away from the shore.

Swimmers are being advised to stay out of the water.