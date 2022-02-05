‘Stay off’: Lake Erie ice drift possible Sunday, NWS warns

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service Cleveland is warning people to stay off the ice on Lake Erie due to hazardous conditions.

“You are urged to stay off the ice on Lake Erie as there is the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore,” NWS Cleveland said in a Facebook post Saturday evening, noting that people could get trapped on the lake.

Winds may reach up to 25 miles per hour Sunday, NWS Cleveland said.

Cracks have reportedly already formed in the ice, NWS Cleveland said, and the ice is expected to head toward the Canadian side of the lake.

