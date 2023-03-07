(WJW) — Calling all Ted Lasso fans, have you ever wanted to go to the show’s iconic Crown & Anchor Pub? How about staying the night? Thanks to Airbnb, you can!

Airbnb has announced that guests will be able to stay at the pub, known as The Prince’s Head, in real life, this October, PEOPLE reports.

The Prince’s Head is located near the apartment of Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted, on Paved Court in Richmond, London.

According to PEOPLE, an official release said, “The traditional English pub is a gathering place for football fans and locals alike, and the unofficial meeting place of AFC Richmond players and coaches on the show.”

The Airbnb experience at The Prince’s Head will be hosted by Annette Badland, who plays the Crown & Anchor’s landlady and head bartender Mae, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Badland said the space guests will stay in is actually the pub itself, which is converted into a cozy, ted Lasso-themed sleeping area, according to PEOPLE. She said those staying at the pub will be immersed in the experience of the show.

“If they feel like reenacting scenes or watching the television or playing darts or doing a bit of karaoke maybe they can, and [play] the pinball machines,” Badland said.

The hit Apple TV+ series actress will greet guests either in person or on virtual check-in when they come to stay at the pub.

Guests will have private access to the first floor, which will include two bedrooms

The first room includes one queen bed and another room will have two double beds, according to PEOPLE.

They will also get to enjoy the famous “biscuits with the boss” shortbread.

Airbnb is offering a total of three separate one-night stays on Oct. 23, 24 and 25, this year for up to four guests each night. The stay will cost £11 a night, which is about $12.62 in the U.S. dollar.

Fans can book the Airbnb starting on March 21 at 1 p.m.