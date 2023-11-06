(WJW) – No one does a Thanksgiving meal like Martha Stewart.

So, what better way to celebrate the holiday than a getaway at Martha’s house?

The lifestyle entrepreneur and television personality is partnering with Booking.com to offer two guests a chance to book a one-night stay at her iconic farm in Bedford, New York for just $11.23 — a price point inspired by the Thanksgiving Day date.

According to a press release, the stay is more than just an overnighter. It will include some of Stewart’s favorite fall activities, as well as brunch with the ‘Queen of Thanksgiving’ herself.

  • Credit: Booking.com
Here is what’s included in the ‘Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay:’

  • A welcome tour of the Tenant House at Martha’s Bedford farm where guests will be treated to their overnight stay
  • A guided tour of the property by Martha’s Head Gardener Ryan McCallister, during which guests will experience her Insta-famous chicken coop, gardens and stables
  • A table setting and wreath-making demo with Executive Director of Design Kevin Sharkey, with his tips for how to make your Thanksgiving extra special
  • Brunch with Martha herself, prepared by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Thomas Joseph
  • Signed copies of Martha’s prized cookbooks and other goodies to ensure guests are Thanksgiving-ready

To book the experience, you’ll want to mark your calendar and set an alarm as a reminder. The special stay is on a first-come, first-served basis. The booking opens on Nov. 16 at noon ET, according to the release. The stay is then just a few days later on Nov. 18 -19.

More information on the once-in-a-lifetime visit can be found, here.