(WJW) – No one does a Thanksgiving meal like Martha Stewart.

So, what better way to celebrate the holiday than a getaway at Martha’s house?

The lifestyle entrepreneur and television personality is partnering with Booking.com to offer two guests a chance to book a one-night stay at her iconic farm in Bedford, New York for just $11.23 — a price point inspired by the Thanksgiving Day date.

According to a press release, the stay is more than just an overnighter. It will include some of Stewart’s favorite fall activities, as well as brunch with the ‘Queen of Thanksgiving’ herself.

Here is what’s included in the ‘Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay:’

A welcome tour of the Tenant House at Martha’s Bedford farm where guests will be treated to their overnight stay

A guided tour of the property by Martha’s Head Gardener Ryan McCallister, during which guests will experience her Insta-famous chicken coop, gardens and stables

A table setting and wreath-making demo with Executive Director of Design Kevin Sharkey, with his tips for how to make your Thanksgiving extra special

Brunch with Martha herself, prepared by James Beard Award-Winning Chef Thomas Joseph

Signed copies of Martha’s prized cookbooks and other goodies to ensure guests are Thanksgiving-ready

To book the experience, you’ll want to mark your calendar and set an alarm as a reminder. The special stay is on a first-come, first-served basis. The booking opens on Nov. 16 at noon ET, according to the release. The stay is then just a few days later on Nov. 18 -19.

More information on the once-in-a-lifetime visit can be found, here.