STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — City police have issued a statewide alert for a missing 74-year-old man who left his home and has not returned.

“Law enforcement is concerned for his safety,” reads the alert.

Timothy Guzzo is a 74-year-old white man, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 212 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to an alert from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities said Guzzo went missing along Pike Boulevard in Brook Park.

Authorities want the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved — a blue 2000 Buick LeSabre with Ohio license plate No. EOZ 1946. The vehicle pictured above is not the actual vehicle.

Anyone who sees Guzzo or the vehicle should call 911.