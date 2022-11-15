(WJW) – If you travel Ohio roadways, the latest finding that Ohio ranks 8th for worst pothole problems may not come as a surprise.

Just Monday night, several drivers dealt with unwelcome flat tires and other damage as they drove along I-90 in Cleveland. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least five vehicles were affected after a large pothole appeared in one of the lanes.

WJW photo

Extreme temperature changes and harsh winter conditions can be the perfect recipe for potholes.

To determine where potholes cause the most problems, QuoteWizard.com analyzed Google search statistics over the last year. They found drivers in Michigan took the biggest hit. Followed by drivers in Indiana and Rhode Island. Ohio ranked 8 on the list. The full list can be found, here.

A survey from AAA, released earlier this year, found 1 in 10 drivers needed repairs to their vehicles after hitting a pothole. These repairs averaged $600.

There’s still no word on exactly how many vehicles were damaged on I-90 on Monday night, but OSHP said the right lane was blocked while police and others helped.