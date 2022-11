(STACKER) — Maybe it was the idea of getting rich in a brand-new investment scheme that got you; maybe it was hearing that your grandson was stuck in jail and needed $2,000 wired to him. (Spoiler alert: It wasn’t really your grandson.)

Whatever scam fooled you into opening up your wallet, you’re not alone: The Federal Trade Commission in 2021 received more than 5.7 million reports, including nearly 2.8 million reports of fraud and 1.4 reports of identity theft.

The uptick in scams is partly attributed to an increase in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Online shopping and negative reviews” was the second-highest type of scam reported after imposter scams.

In addition to being embarrassing for their victims, scams can also be incredibly costly. In 2021, American consumers lost more than $5.8 billion to fraud. Young people between the ages of 20 and 29 reported losing money to fraud more often than older consumers, although the latter suffered more median losses per scam.

Stacker looked at which states were impacted most by scams in 2021 and the amount of money reported as lost using data from the Federal Trade Commission. This list includes all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Locations were ranked by the number of reports filed per 100,000 residents.

52. Puerto Rico

Reports per 100K people: 260

Total reports: 8,315

Total loss: $6,689,197

Median loss: $508

51. South Dakota

Reports per 100K people: 549

Total reports: 4,854

Total loss: $6,828,535

Median loss: $489

50. North Dakota

Reports per 100K people: 608

Total reports: 4,637

Total loss: $8,897,094

Median loss: $440

49. Iowa

Reports per 100K people: 636

Total reports: 20,071

Total loss: $21,219,834

Median loss: $379

48. Nebraska

Reports per 100K people: 697

Total reports: 13,475

Total loss: $14,314,521

Median loss: $450

47. Wyoming

Reports per 100K people: 731

Total reports: 4,230

Total loss: $7,751,648

Median loss: $500

46. Oklahoma

Reports per 100K people: 783

Total reports: 30,996

Total loss: $26,906,284

Median loss: $410

45. Kentucky

Reports per 100K people: 796

Total reports: 35,544

Total loss: $30,598,771

Median loss: $350

44. West Virginia

Reports per 100K people: 797

Total reports: 14,287

Total loss: $10,206,786

Median loss: $350

43. Arkansas

Reports per 100K people: 801

Total reports: 24,176

Total loss: $16,692,589

Median loss: $450

42. Wisconsin

Reports per 100K people: 803

Total reports: 46,755

Total loss: $48,716,758

Median loss: $390

41. Montana

Reports per 100K people: 806

Total reports: 8,612

Total loss: $9,582,342

Median loss: $436

40. Minnesota

Reports per 100K people: 809

Total reports: 45,599

Total loss: $60,317,592

Median loss: $482

39. Idaho

Reports per 100K people: 809

Total reports: 14,464

Total loss: $16,949,046

Median loss: $396

38. Maine

Reports per 100K people: 821

Total reports: 11,035

Total loss: $9,708,190

Median loss: $400

37. Utah

Reports per 100K people: 823

Total reports: 26,373

Total loss: $37,346,855

Median loss: $500

36. Kansas

Reports per 100K people: 845

Total reports: 24,615

Total loss: $19,916,988

Median loss: $429

35. Vermont

Reports per 100K people: 848

Total reports: 5,292

Total loss: $10,038,458

Median loss: $337

34. Hawaii

Reports per 100K people: 851

Total reports: 12,051

Total loss: $22,502,406

Median loss: $620

33. Indiana

Reports per 100K people: 861

Total reports: 57,988

Total loss: $46,881,596

Median loss: $400

32. Michigan

Reports per 100K people: 881

Total reports: 87,996

Total loss: $83,309,393

Median loss: $400

31. New Mexico

Reports per 100K people: 888

Total reports: 18,613

Total loss: $23,200,453

Median loss: $500

30. Mississippi

Reports per 100K people: 906

Total reports: 26,958

Total loss: $23,422,036

Median loss: $400

29. New Hampshire

Reports per 100K people: 914

Total reports: 12,429

Total loss: $13,660,810

Median loss: $450

28. Connecticut

Reports per 100K people: 917

Total reports: 32,686

Total loss: $40,886,958

Median loss: $460

27. Missouri

Reports per 100K people: 953

Total reports: 58,485

Total loss: $52,266,861

Median loss: $361

26. Oregon

Reports per 100K people: 970

Total reports: 40,908

Total loss: $65,371,881

Median loss: $500

25. Ohio

Reports per 100K people: 976

Total reports: 114,140

Total loss: $86,270,313

Median loss: $375

24. Massachusetts

Reports per 100K people: 980

Total reports: 67,515

Total loss: $91,319,599

Median loss: $500

23. California

Reports per 100K people: 991

Total reports: 391,517

Total loss: $820,858,149

Median loss: $600

22. Washington

Reports per 100K people: 1,013

Total reports: 77,128

Total loss: $135,661,564

Median loss: $500

21. North Carolina

Reports per 100K people: 1,036

Total reports: 108,698

Total loss: $93,015,171

Median loss: $446

20. Arizona

Reports per 100K people: 1,065

Total reports: 77,534

Total loss: $116,030,737

Median loss: $515

19. Rhode Island

Reports per 100K people: 1,066

Total reports: 11,289

Total loss: $11,564,650

Median loss: $447

18. Illinois

Reports per 100K people: 1,078

Total reports: 136,640

Total loss: $128,953,942

Median loss: $450

17. Texas

Reports per 100K people: 1,080

Total reports: 313,044

Total loss: $369,437,769

Median loss: $500

16. New York

Reports per 100K people: 1,083

Total reports: 210,749

Total loss: $280,882,468

Median loss: $500

15. Virginia

Reports per 100K people: 1,099

Total reports: 93,763

Total loss: $112,898,996

Median loss: $500

14. New Jersey

Reports per 100K people: 1,107

Total reports: 98,316

Total loss: $122,175,462

Median loss: $508

13. Colorado

Reports per 100K people: 1,119

Total reports: 64,464

Total loss: $87,975,013

Median loss: $479

12. South Carolina

Reports per 100K people: 1,149

Total reports: 59,177

Total loss: $46,428,921

Median loss: $400

11. Alaska

Reports per 100K people: 1,156

Total reports: 8,458

Total loss: $13,078,284

Median loss: $600

10. Tennessee

Reports per 100K people: 1,157

Total reports: 79,012

Total loss: $62,602,651

Median loss: $400

9. Louisiana

Reports per 100K people: 1,193

Total reports: 55,456

Total loss: $30,022,528

Median loss: $422

8. Pennsylvania

Reports per 100K people: 1,205

Total reports: 154,313

Total loss: $120,888,991

Median loss: $400

7. Alabama

Reports per 100K people: 1,217

Total reports: 59,669

Total loss: $44,712,880

Median loss: $423

6. Florida

Reports per 100K people: 1,370

Total reports: 294,328

Total loss: $331,282,322

Median loss: $532

5. Nevada

Reports per 100K people: 1,407

Total reports: 43,339

Total loss: $69,551,003

Median loss: $616

4. Delaware

Reports per 100K people: 1,410

Total reports: 13,726

Total loss: $14,135,903

Median loss: $500

3. Maryland

Reports per 100K people: 1,415

Total reports: 85,568

Total loss: $93,976,802

Median loss: $518

2. Georgia

Reports per 100K people: 1,421

Total reports: 150,898

Total loss: $112,980,173

Median loss: $500

1. Washington DC

Reports per 100K people: 1,701

Total reports: 12,004

Total loss: $10,207,425

Median loss: $500