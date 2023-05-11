CLEVELAND (WJW) — Flowers and fishing season signal the heart of spring in Northeast Ohio. They’re a sure sign of warmer weather in Cleveland is the sprouting of tourists around the city and region.

They’re here during the winter as well but in spring they’re more than willing to hit the road.

Just like Karen from New Jersey and her riding buddies who made a stop at the Rock Hall for a big part of their tour through Ohio.

“Tourists tape we wanted to see the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and some other things so that’s why we decided to come out to Ohio on our vacation,” said Karen.

Governor Mike DeWine and folks with state tourism like to hear that good news.

Ohio unveiled its new, but old slogan to let tourists know there is a lot to do.

The slogan is a classic that’s being brought back. “Ohio is the heart of it all”!

“To get people in her to enjoy the great things from theater to sports the arts outdoors all the all the things that we have,” DeWine said.

There are lots of things to see and do in the greater Cleveland area, and both the state and city hope those visits turn into something more.

“We bring in 16 million visitors here more than nine billion dollars in economic impact and the other part is more about changing perceptions Clevelanders love Cleveland and we need people outside of Cleveland to love Cleveland,” Destination Cleveland VP of Communications Emily Lauer said.

The first cruise ship of the year docked at the Port of Cleveland Wednesday.

Cleveland is one of several stops along the Great Lakes for the Ocean Navigator.

“It was on my bucket list. I wanted to get to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” said Ann Miller, a visitor from Florida.

“To come back some other motorcycle rides we wanted to go a little farther south into Ohio we didn’t get that far down and a few more things this way north.” Karen said.