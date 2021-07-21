State troopers investigating Ashland crash that killed mother, family dog

ASHLAND – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a mother and family dog.

The fatal crash happened on Township Road 1031 in Troy Township around 9:16 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Jennifer Lynne Boreman, 40, from Nova, Ohio, was walking her dog with two juveniles when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

Troopers say the dog and one of the juveniles were also hit.

Boreman died at the scene. The juvenile was taken to a Cleveland hospital for treatment. Another juvenile that was not injured was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and later released.

The vehicle troopers are looking for is possibly a pick-up truck and will have damage to one of the front headlights and grill area.

Troopers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the hit-skip vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at (419) 289-1911, or the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419) 289-0911.