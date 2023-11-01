[In the player above, see Ohio’s 10 most dangerous highways.]

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries caused by a pickup truck that lost control on an icy bridge.

Trooper Tanner Guinther was at the scene of a one-vehicle crash on an ice-covered bridge on Interstate 71 North, near mile marker 193, just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, according to a news release from the patrol. That vehicle was just north of the County Road 175 bridge, in the median.

As Guinther was standing outside of his cruiser, a pickup truck operated by a 37-year-old driver from Carroll lost control on the bridge and struck Guinther’s cruiser, then went into the median and struck Guinther and the other crashed vehicle, a Jeep.

Responders transported Guinther to an Ashland hospital with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

The driver of the pickup truck and the Jeep were not injured.

“Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution anytime they see flashing lights ahead and to reduce their speed on icy or snow-covered roadways,” reads the release.

The crash remains under investigation.