MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that State Route 3 is closed Thursday morning from Baghdad Rd. to Fenn Rd. in Medina County.

According to ODOT, a crash took down multiple power lines.

The crash happened before 6 a.m.

State Route 3 closed in Medina County

State Route 3 closed in Medina County

State Route 3 closed in Medina County

The road is expected to be closed for up to 10 hours.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

The detour for northbound drivers is US-42 north to SR-303 to IR-71.

Southbound is being detoured to SR-18 west into town.