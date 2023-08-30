MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – State Representative Jamie Callender, of Concord (R), is calling on Governor Mike DeWine to make an emergency declaration for Lake County.

“So that individual communities can apply to the federal government for funding. If FEMA comes in, they provide funding and resources,” said Callender.

Callender represents District 57, an area that is still cleaning up from last week’s severe weather.

“The loss of communication that came with the loss of power. The loss of mobility, whether it was lost wages because you couldn’t get to work because the roads were shut down,” said Callender.

Callender said the declaration would also allow residents to seek funds at the state level for emergency relief operations.

“Our first responders. The city of Mentor, the city of Willoughby, our municipalities, the sheriff’s office. They all had added expenses, everything from overtime,” said Callender.

In the last week, Lake County has experienced two earthquakes, massive amounts of rain, as well as an EF 1 tornado.

“Earlier last week, we had a parking garage collapse in Willowick, so we’ve really had a rough week in Lake County,” said Callender.

Callender added that he expects a quick response from the governor.