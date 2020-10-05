State Rep. says he contracted coronavirus at state capitol or Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – State Representative Joe Miller (D-Amherst) announced Friday he tested positive for coronavirus.

Miller says in a Facebook post he was experiencing symptoms similar to a sinus infection.

He says he took a test out of precaution.

Miller says he received positive test results Friday.

“Even though I always wear a mask when required and follow social distancing precautions, I unfortunately contracted coronavirus here in Lorain County or when I was in the legislative session in Columbus,” he said in a statement.

Miller says he will be self-isolating at home, per the advice of doctors.

He says he will “continue to fight for COVID-19 relief funding for our first responders, our healthcare workers, and those less fortunate in our communities.”

Miller was not among attendees at the presidential debate in Cleveland.

