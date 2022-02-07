State rep says crowd in front of his Hudson home was act of intimidation

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – A state representative says he believes a recent protest in front of his home was done to intimidate him.

“A group of 30 to 40 men rolled through our neighborhood in trucks, partially blocking the street, uninvited and it was really clear to me that it was a willful show of force and a menacing act of intimidation,” said State Representative Casey Weinstein, (D) 37th District. “This was done Jan. 23, a Sunday afternoon. I was home with my wife and small children.”

Weinstein says he called police. Hudson police filed a report but said no arrests were made. They said the people outside the home did not break any laws.

Many were carrying flags. Weinstein, who is Jewish, said one flag concerned him.

“It’s a flag I have seen before,“ Weinstein said. “It is a kneel for the cross flag. They told my neighbor they were Christian veterans here to force me to be better, to make me better.”

Weinstein and his wife are both veterans.

The pastor of Liberty Valley Church in Northfield says he and several members were part of the crowd across from Weinstein’s home. He said it was a rally.

“We want him to be better,” said Pastor Jeff Tauring of the Liberty Valley Church.

He added that members of the church have gone to the homes of other elected officials.

He said he did not try to contact Weinstein to say they were coming or try to speak to him when he was there.

One member can be heard on police body camera video saying they support Weinstein.

Weinstein said no one from the church tried to contact him or set up a meeting.

The FOX 8 I-Team asked the pastor what he wants the state representative to do better. Tauring said there was nothing specific.

“We encourage everyone to do better and then at the end, we assemble and pray for them because the bible tell us to pray for our leaders,” Tauring said.

Weinstein said the incident frightened his children. His one young daughter can be heard telling police she was scared.

Weinstein added that his wife recently received a postcard in the mail from the church which questions COVID -19 vaccines and mandates.

The pastor said the postcard was sent to thousands of people.

“Those were just questions asked to the public to spark thinking to try and get people to do better,” Tauring said.