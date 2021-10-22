State prints 35,000 Ohio license plates before realizing mistake

COLUMBUS (WJW) — After unveiling Ohio license plates’ new design on Thursday, a mistake was found early on but not until 35,000 were already printed.

The plates displayed an historically inaccurate image of the Wright Brothers’ plane facing the wrong way.

“We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction,” Ohio Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer said in a statement about four hours after the inaccurate plate was unveiled. “We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers.”

What will happen with the 35,000 aluminum plates that could weigh any where from 7,000 lbs. to 17,500 lbs. total?

The state says they’ll recycle the plates that had been printed and that it’s too early to know if there will be any additional cost.