State police officer killed by suspect during New Mexico traffic stop

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Officials say a New Mexico State Police officer was fatally shot on a highway Thursday and authorities chased the attacker, killing him in a shootout.

The officer who was killed has been identified as 28-year-old Darian Jarrott.

Las Cruces police say Officer Jarrott leaves behind 3 small children and was expecting his fourth child this year.

Authorities also released the name of the attacker who was killed, 39-year-old Omar Felix Cueva.

Police said one officer was shot along Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico.

Multiple agencies then pursued the suspect’s vehicle before there was an exchange of gunfire.

The suspect was killed and a Las Cruces police officer was shot.

Las Cruces police say the officer was taken to a hospital in El Paso with injuries that were not life-threatening.