SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An investigating is ongoing after a truck and a train collided in Richland County’s Sharon Township Friday afternoon, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place just before 2 p.m., when a Ford pickup truck driven by an 80-year-old man from Shelby, was crossing the tracks at the same time as a train on Settlement East Road. The pickup truck was also occupied by a front passenger from Mansfield, according to OSHP.

The driver was reportedly flown to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, but OSHP has not reported his injury status. Meanwhile, the passenger sustained minor injuries and was helped on scene.

Shelby Fire and EMS were also on scene to assist.