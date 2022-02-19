State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A turkey stands in a barn on turkey farm near Manson, Iowa. The nation’s first case of highly pathogenic bird flu since 2017 has been found in a South Carolina turkey operation, leading to the killing of more than 30,000 birds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a strain of avian flu has been found at a fourth commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Saturday that laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus.

The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

Another possible case was found about 5 miles away in Greene County earlier in the week. Two previous cases were found in adjacent Dubois County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral