State of the City: Mayor Jackson to talk about Cleveland crime and coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to give the State of the City address Thursday night.

The address is scheduled for 6 p.m.

FOX 8 will stream the address live

Crime and coronavirus will likely top the mayor’s agenda.

The total number of confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland is 5,631 based on Wednesday night’s numbers.

148 Cleveland residents have died. Among those, a Cleveland firefighter.

Cleveland Fire Lieutenant Rich Petras, 51, died from coronavirus complications in August.

The City has also dealt with budget restraints due to a shutdown during the pandemic and a slow reopening.

In May, Mayor Jackson said the city had lost millions of dollars.

Over the summer, Cleveland city leaders said overall crime was up.

At that time, homicides in Cleveland were up 13% and shootings up 35%.

Since then, the city had an officer killed in the line of duty, shot to death during a robbery attempt.

Det. James Skernivitz, 53, was killed on September 3.

Several teens are charged in his murder.

The city has not released data on how many of homicides remain unsolved.

