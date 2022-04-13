CLEVELAND (WJW) — New Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is speaking to his constituents Wednesday evening for the annual State of the City address.

During his speech at Case Western Reserve University, Bibb is expected to look back at his first 100 days in office and also focus on the future.

“In our first 100 days, together we’ve achieved more than anyone could have imagined but it doesn’t stop there — I remain 100% committed to strengthening the state of our city, every single day to come,” Bibb proclaimed in a tweet.

Tuesday, the mayor announced he signed an ethical pledge promising to bring accountability and transparency to his workplace.

Bibb was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 3, following nearly decades of leadership from Mayor Frank Jackson.

