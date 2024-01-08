[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A U.K.-based company is setting up shop in Brook Park.

The major development news was announced Monday in a news release.

Blue Abyss is a company focused on the advancement of human exploration in deep sea and space.

“The road to the next generation of space exploration runs through Brook Park,” Mayor Edward Orcutt said.

The company has purchased 12 acres of land near Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, NASA’s Glenn Research Center, the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility, and the Ohio Aerospace Institute.

That property will be used to build a “state-of-the-art extreme environment research, development, and training centre, and hotel,” the company stated in the release.

“This facility will stand as a beacon of innovation and a cornerstone of regional and national infrastructure, fostering economic growth, and job creation, leaving an enduring legacy for Brook Park, Ohio, and the global community,” Blue Abyss Chief Executive Officer John Vickers said.

Here are some details about the cutting-edge facility:

The facility will house the world’s largest and deepest research and development pool. It will hold 42,000 cubic meters of water. That’s enough to fill 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The center will include additional facilities for human centrifuge; Hypobaric and Hyperbaric Chambers, enabling training and research in hypoxic and pressurized environments as well as microgravity research and training

The facility will create or support 3,900 jobs in the next 5 years, according to the company.

Construction is set to begin construction in the second half of 2024.