State of emergency still in effect for Port Clinton; Walleye Festival canceled Saturday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) – Main Street Port Clinton’s Facebook page announced Saturday the area has received some significant damage due to Friday’s weather.

Saturday morning Port Clinton Mayor Mike Snider announced the State of Emergency is still in effect.

Perry Street has reopened and the draw bridge is operational.

Many areas of Port Clinton are closed due to flooding, erosion, debris, and damage to the roads.

Many workers are out trying to clean the debris.

However, the mayor said many people have caused problems by trying to drive around barricades.

The Walleye Festival will not happen on Saturday.

They say at this time it’s not safe to enter Waterworks Park.

They say the facility is under 2 feet of water and there are live electrical lines in the water.

Once organizers get the all-clear to re-enter, they’ll assess the damage and see if they can open for Sunday and Monday.

They’ll be looking for volunteers to help with the clean-up. Look for updates on their Facebook page.

Of course, the Walleye Festival was canceled in 2020, so they’re hoping they get the chance to bring it back this weekend.