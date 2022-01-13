State health leaders to update spread of omicron in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday on COVID-19.

FOX 8 reported Wednesday that genomic sequencing tested a portion of the state’s cases taken over a 2-week period ending Jan. 1 and found 74.24% were omicron.

24.83% were delta and less than .07% were listed as other.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, will talk to health leaders across the state about what they’re seeing.

The Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) reports 6,637 people are currently hospitalized with COVID in the state’s hospitals.

1,221 people are in the ICU.

According to OHA data, admissions are up in every age group.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

