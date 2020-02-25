State Fire Marshal: Rocky River fire ‘not criminal in nature’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER (WJW)- The State Fire Marshal's Office is shedding new light on the massive blaze that tore through a Rocky River condo complex Sunday.

The fire broke out Sunday around 6p.m. at the future Rockport Luxury Condo building, a four-story structure under construction on Hillard Boulevard and Valley View Drive.

Two and three bedroom units in the building are listed between $335,000 and $550,000 according to the developer’s website. All that remains of the building are the elevator shafts and stairwells. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Brian Bohnert with the State Fire Marshal's office said he believes the fire is not criminal in nature.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation and it will be some time before they get a cause due to the extensive damage.

