State Fire Marshal investigating arson at Uniontown home

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that happened at a home in Uniontown Monday around 1 a.m.

The Uniontown Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 3900 block of Northdale St. NW.

Firefighters say they could see fire on both levels of the home when they arrived. They didn’t know at the time whether anyone was inside.

Courtesy: Uniontown Fire Department

Firefighters got the fire under control and learned the house was empty.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office has determined the fire was intentionally set.

If you can help, call the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-900-589-2728.