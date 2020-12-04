Medical examiner called to the scene of house fire in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) – The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Norton that broke out while people were inside the home.

Firefighters battled a house fire in Norton for more than two hours early Friday.

The fire broke out at a two-story home at Easton Rd. and Wooddale Dr. around 1:30 a.m.

There are no fire hydrants in the neighborhood, so tankers from surrounding communities were called in to help.

There were people inside the home when the fire started.

There is no word on their condition.

The medical examiner and state fire marshal have been called to the scene.

