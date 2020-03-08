State Department says US citizens ‘should not travel by cruise ship’ as more COVID-19 cases surface

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — If you are thinking about booking a trip on a cruise or already have plans in place, you may want to reconsider.

The State Department issued a notice on Sunday encouraging US citizens, especially those with underlying conditions, not to travel by cruise ship as more COVID-19 cases surface.

“Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking,” officials said on Twitter.

Some cruise ships are offering refunds while others are promoting “special perks” if customers decide not to reschedule, according to FOX News.

U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020