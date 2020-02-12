State board rejects petition for medical marijuana for Browns/Bengals fans

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 08: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns tries to throw a first half pass around Andrew Brown #93 of the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The State Medical Board of Ohio has rejected a petition to make being a Browns/Bengals fan a qualifying condition for medical marijuana.

The petition was submitted last December. The board did not release information about who submitted the petition or why they felt the condition was valid.

However, officials confirmed to FOX 8 Wednesday that the petition was officially rejected by the board’s medical marijuana committee during a preliminary review of petitions. They say it the petition lacked supporting evidence.

The State Medical Board of Ohio requires specific information from specialists and experts along with letters of support from doctors in order to move a petition forward.

In 2019, over 100 petitions were filed for new conditions. They were narrowed down to five. This year, 28 petitions were submitted.

